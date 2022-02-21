Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turnery may be missing from the acting scenario but she's gearing up to star in a couple of ventures. Turner rose to prominence after starring as Sansa Stark in HBO's hugely successful series and there has been no looking back for her ever since. We won't be exaggerating if we say that we have literally seen her grow right in front of our eyes and her transformation has been drastic. From being a cute teenager to a sultry lady, Turner has witnessed so much change and we are all hearts for it. Sophie Turner Lauds Blake Lively for Sharing Post-Baby Body Struggles, Bond Over Body Image Issues.

From picking an all-metallic dress to a classic black outfit, Sophie and her red carpet shenanigans have all been delightful. Her fashion is, in fact, very British - chic, sophisticated and uber-glamorous. While she continues to be in the USA with her family, her UK-like fashion is hard to let go of. The actress who's already a doting mum kept her maternity fashion extremely casual and fuss-free. While she didn't go bold, she played it safe but definitely glamorous. On Turner's 26th birthday this year, we take a peek inside her glamorous wardrobe, one outfit at a time. Priyanka Chopra Is Back to Mumbai and Her Sophie Turner Inspired Look Has Our Attention.

At the Game of Thrones Season 8 screening in Belfast in 2019

Sophie Turner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

At the Premiere of X-Men: Dark Phoenix in Hollywood, California

Sophie Turner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

At the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills in 2019

Sophie Turner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

At the SAG Awards 2020

Sophie Turner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

At the Emmy Awards 2019

Sophie Turner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

At Billboard Music Awards, 2019 in Las Vegas

Sophie Turner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

At the Game Of Thrones Season 8 Premiere in New York City in 2019

Sophie Turner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Speaking of maternity wear, there are reports that Sophie is expecting her second child with hubby Joe Jonas. While neither of them has confirmed these reports, Sophie's recent pictures from Los Angeles have fuelled these speculations further. And while we wait for the actress to flaunt her maternity wear once again, here's raising a toast to her charming self.

Happy Birthday, Sophie Turner!

