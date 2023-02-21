Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner celebrates her birthday on February 21. The British actress who was also a part of X-Men is currently enjoying being a parent to her gorgeous kids. She married singer Joe Jonas and they sure make for a good looking couple. From starring in his songs to make some jaw dropping red carpet appearances together, Joe and Sophie have given us tons of opportunities to adore their chemistry and have warmed our hearts time and again. Sophie Turner Wishes Her ‘Love’ Joe Jonas on His 33rd Birthday With a Hot Picture!

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are a classic example of how a British and American can gel well with each other. While she brings her elegance, he's all charming. Their chemistry has always grabbed our eyeballs and they sure compliment each other very well. Their red carpet appearances, in particular, have stunned us and for all the right reasons. From Oscar after-party to Met Gala, Joe and Sophie have always been the best dressed couple on the block. To celebrate Sophie's birthday and to check out their pictures together, let's have a look at their adorable moments, one outing at a time. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s PDA Moment Captured; Couple Lock Lips at a Concert (View Pics).

Couple Who Slays Together, Stays Together

Sophie Turner - Joe Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Some PDA for Your Eyes

Sophie Turner - Joe Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

One From Priyanka Chopra's Wedding

Sophie Turner - Joe Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Always Happy Around Him

Sophie Turner - Joe Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Like the James Bond and Bond Girl

Sophie Turner - Joe Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Such a Good Looking Couple

Sophie Turner - Joe Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

They Warm Our Hearts Like No One Else

Sophie Turner - Joe Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday Sophie Turner!

