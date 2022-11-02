Diwali 2022 was an event in itself. With so many Bollywood celebs throwing festive parties this year, we had tons and tons of looks to marvel at. From seniors like Katrina Kaif to newbies like Shanaya Kapoor, these parties were filled with all the beautiful divas of B-town and we did bookmark some of our favourite looks. The festival this year was rather special, probably because we returned to normalcy after a long gap of two years and the celebs made the most of it. Malaika Arora, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday - Meet All the 'Patakhas' From Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash.

For this article, we won't be focusing on seniors instead, we'll be targeting our Gen Z beauties. From Ananya Panday whose romantic rendezvous with Aditya Roy Kapur overshadowed her sartorial attempts to Shanaya Kapoor who set the ball rolling, there were so many looks to get inspired from. While lehenga choli was the typical silhouette found on the majority of them, sarees were equally a hit, especially with Suhana Khan. To elaborate more on this, let's quickly have a look at some of our favourite looks by the Gen Z girls for the festive season. Scorpio Season: Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Anne Hathaway & Other Stylish Scorpios.

Alaya F In Arpita Mehta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Navya Naveli Nanda in Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

Khushi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

Ananya Panday in Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEAGAN CONCESSIO (@spacemuffin27)

Suhana Khan in Manish Malhotra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Shanaya Kapoor in Tarun Tahiliani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

Janhvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

So, whose ethnic look did you like the most? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly.

