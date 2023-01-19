Suhana Khan’s airport looks are often comfy, casual yet chic. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter was spotted earlier today at the Mumbai Airport. The Archies star flaunted her toned abs in a fitted, full sleeved crop top and cargo pants. Her airport style is minimal and looks super comfortable. Suhana Khan Decks Up in a Red Manish Malhotra Saree and All We Can Say Is She Looks Bollywood Ready! (View Pics).

The Archies Star

Suhana Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Suhana Khan At Mumbai Airport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Keeping It Casual & Chic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

