Bollywood actor Sunny Singh made his debut into the world of lights, camera and action in the year 2011 with Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, followed by Akaash Vani (2013). However, it was Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015) and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) which gave him recognition. Another interesting thing about Sunny is that he has also worked on TV in a daily soap namely Kasautii Zindagii Kay. On October 6, 2020, the actor celebrates his birthday and so we thought of lauding the star. But instead of talking about his on-screen roles, we’ve decided to take you on a stylish ride which will be all about his dapperness. Ujda Chaman Trailer: Before Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala, This Sunny Singh Film Will Talk About Premature Balding (Watch Video).

Well, a close look at his Instagram account and it’s LIT when it comes to fashion. Sunny might be low-key with his appearances, but when he does make one, we are always taking notes. One thing, in particular, we are obsessed about him are his suits. Be it in any colour, they are edgy and in trend. Take a look at some of his best 'suiting' moments from Instagram. Jai Mummy Di song Lamborghini: Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall's Peppy Track Retains the Magic of the Original (Watch Video).

Let's Start With The Attire He Wore At Filmfare... Isn't That White Blazer Cool AF?

@filmfare night 🕴🏻 blazer @bo.square styled by @mehernijjaar A post shared by sunnysingh ੴ (@mesunnysingh) on Feb 15, 2020 at 9:56am PST

A Grey Blazer Thrown On An All Black Formal Look... Perfect Is the Result!

90s Vibe Kinda Suit In Shade Subtle!

90's vibe ❤️😻 styled by @ishabhansali A post shared by sunnysingh ੴ (@mesunnysingh) on Jan 19, 2020 at 6:32am PST

Sunny At His Suited-Booted Best In An All-Black Look!

@filmfare 🕴🏻 A post shared by sunnysingh ੴ (@mesunnysingh) on Jun 4, 2019 at 5:30am PDT

That's An Old Pic, But The Red Blazer Shows How Experimental He Is When It Comes To Fashion!

We Love It When A Guy Goes With A Fitted Suit...Sexy!!!

Looks Like Black Is Sunny's Favourite Colour!!!

Indeed, Sunny is a fabulous star when it comes to acting, but little do people write about his stylish outings. His craze for well-tailored and out of the box suits can be noticed each time he makes an appearance at a grandeur event. All in all, a talented lad with a crisp style sense. We wish the actor a happy 35th. Stay tuned!

