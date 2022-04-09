Swara Bhaskar celebrates her 34th birthday today (April 9). Known as an ace performer onscreen, the girl surely has carved a niche for herself in the industry. That's not it, as she's also quite an opinionated celebrity online who entertains zero nonsense from anyone. Having said that, apart from being this epitome of everything right, she’s also style stunner who exactly knows how to turn heads with her fashion outings. One best quality about her is that she experiments style wise and wows you all day, every day. Soho London Independent Film Festival 2021: Swara Bhasker Wins Best Actress In A Supporting Role For Portrayal Of Sitara In Sheer Qorma! (View Post).

Thanks to her stylist, Swara always manages to leave an impression with her fashion. Be it ethic, modern or even contemporary dressing, the Veere Di Wedding star is bonafide charmer who weaves magic with her remarkable closet. She wears every outfit with oodles of confidence and sass which automatically makes her a fashion winner. And as she turns a year older today, let’s take a look at her best style moments that are fab. Swara Bhasker Birthday Special: 10 Strong and Honest Quotes by the Actress That Will Leave You Inspired.

In Shilpi Ahuja!

In Frontier Bazarr!

In Anjali Kanwar!

In Picchika by Urvashi Sethi!

In Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna!

In Suket Dhir!

In Siddhartha Bansal!

In Yavi!

In Raw Mango!

In Lovebirds!

In JJ Valaya!

That’s it, guys! These are some of best fashion shenanigans of the Bollywood star that are indeed noteworthy. The way she embraces her curves and packs a style punch all the time is something to bookmark asap. Here’s wishing her a very happy birthday from team LatestLY. Ta-ta!

