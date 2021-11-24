Sheer Qorma is an Indian short film on LGBT romance written and directed by Faraz Arif Ansari. The film starred Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta and Swara Bhasker in the lead. Swara, who portrayed the character Sitara, was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the Soho London Independent Film Festival 2021. Well, the actress has won the award and even shared a post on the same. Using the hashtag #LoveWins, she mentioned in her note, ‘So happy, so honoured and so humbled!’

Swara Bhasker’s Thank You Note

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)