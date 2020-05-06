Tiny Fashion Nova String Bikini That Leaves Very Little to the Imagination Faces Criticism on Instagram

Fashion Nova faces backlash for tiny bikini (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While summers may be cancelled because of coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean that you cannot buy cute bikinis! Fashion brands like Fashion Nova are still promoting their summer collection of fun and sexy bikinis. However, one of the recently endorsed string bikinis by Fashion Nova is facing criticism for being too tiny that it barely covers the essentials. They took to Instagram where the have a whopping 18 million followers to share a picture of a model wearing a tiger-print bikini. However, the bottom of the bikini is said to so skimpy that it almost needs censor say fans. The LA-based brand's bikini from their summer collection is held together with black string and is sported by a brunette model wearing interesting gold accessories.

However, the small bikini leaves nothing to the imagination. Followers are unimpressed and have flooded the comment section pointing out how revealing the design is. The picture has received over 54k double taps on Instagram. And in the comments section while some resorted to making a funny and sarcastic remark some were shook! One comment read, "Idk if this should be censored or not". "The bottoms look like a gum wrapper", somebody else said. Another comment read, "Is the bottom on backwards? Check out the pic:

Last year ASOS faces backlash for a $23 crotchless and bottomless harnessed cycling shorts. ASOS's "truly high waist leg cut out leg harness," that had left people baffled. The excessive cut-out harness, made people wonder about its purpose. It was cut out at the crotch and rear as well, making it look like a pair of suspenders for the thighs.