Priyanka Chopra's New Magazine Cover for Harper's Bazaar Singapore is Your Guide to Flaunting your Sexy Legs

Priyanka Chopra for Harper's Bazaar Singapore (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra's charm is on its way to Singapore as the Quantico girl gets ready to slay as the new cover girl for Harper's Bazaar Singapore. The gorgeous and talented lady strikes a pose as she allows her sexy legs to do all the talking. The new issue is all about body positivity and PeeCee even gets vulnerable while discussing her flaws. Dressed in a classic Dolce & Gabbana leopard print dress, Priyanka is unleashing charming havoc on her readers and let's not deny the amazing effect she currently has on us. Priyanka Chopra Says 'Good Thing I Got To Play Dress Up' Referring To Her 24 Hour Whirlwind Trip To Mumbai (See Pics).

If posing as the cover girl for Time or Complex is too mainstream for y'all, Priyanka goes a step ahead with Harper's Bazaar Singapore. Her new magazine cover is all things pretty and chic and we are incredibly grateful to her for driving off our midweek blues. The 'junglee billi' of Bollywood is taking her baby steps for global domination and we can't wait for the day she rules every heart with her chutzpah. Priyanka Chopra Becomes the First Indian Female Celeb to Hit the 50 Million Followers Mark On Instagram, Shares a 'Thank You' Video for all her Fans.

While the cover is alluring and we should credit PeeCee for making an ordinary thing like this look extraordinary, we can't wait for her inside pictures from the photoshoot. Bet, they are bolder and sassier than this magazine cover. And while it may take some days for them to release it online, let's continue ogling at her new click, should we?