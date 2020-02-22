Priyanka Chopra Jonas Looks Every Bit of Gorgeous as the Diva Rules the Runway at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2020 (View Pics)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour

After enjoying a holiday in Amsterdam with husband Nick Jonas, we recently saw Priyanka Chopra Jonas arriving at Mumbai airport in style. The actress is known to be a workaholic and is often seen shuttling between countries for work. This time, the actress arrived in the bay for a special event. We bet with the recent fashion week, you realised that it's been a while since we saw Priyanka Chopra on the runway, well, it finally happened after long as PeeCee took to the ramp for the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in Mumbai. The actress is known for her amazing style and it was certainly a delight watching her own the runway. Priyanka Chopra Sparks Off Halloween Feels in a Dracula Moschino Shirt Dress! Fang-Tastic, We Say!

The actress being a brand ambassador graced this special event as the showstopper. The actress looked fabulous in a black ensemble and strutted like a true diva on the runway. Watching her ramp walk, we couldn't help but say, damn' we missed that. Priyanka looked gorgeous with an updo of hair and sporting chunky earrings with her off-shoulder outfit. We bet her runway walk reminded you of the climax in Fashion. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Monochrome Valentine's Day Photo Series Captures Love Beautifully!

Priyanka Chopra's Stunning Look at Blender's Pride Fashion Tour 2020:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour

Watch Priyanka Chopra Walks the Ramp at Blender's Pride Fashion Tour:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is extremely busy and has her plate full with the Mindy Kaling project, Russo Brother's next, Citadel with Richard Madden and The White Tiger with Rajkumar Rao. She has also been confirmed to star in Maa Anand Sheela biopic which will be backed by Amazon Studios.