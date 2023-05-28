Trisha Krishnan is currently riding high on the success of Ponniyin Selvan 2. This Mani Ratnam directorial is a historical saga set around the Chola empire. While Trisha was missing from the acting scenario for quite some time, she marked her return of some sort with this multi-starrer and we must say, it was a wise decision. It was a pleasure to witness her numerous sartorial looks during the promotions of her new release and we have even bookmarked some of our favourites. Thalapathy 67: Trisha Krishnan Reunites With Thalapathy Vijay and Celebrates Their Collaboration With This Lovely Pic!

Styled by Eka Lakhani, Trisha delivered some stunning looks throughout her movie promotions but the ones that stood out the most were the ones where she was decked up in a saree. From a printed saree by Paulmi & Harsh to something subtly charming by Neeta Lulla, Trisha's choices did strike a chord with us and we bet we aren't alone. So, if you have a few weddings to attend in the next couple of months, we suggest you bookmark these stunning looks by the actress herself. From weddings to cocktail parties, Trisha has the right saree for every occasion. Let's check 'em out. Happy Birthday Trisha Krishnan! 6 Lesser Known Facts About Kollywood’s Beloved Actress.

In Paaprika

In Geethika Kanumilli

In Sawan Gandhi

In Neeta Lulla

In Rohit Bal

In Sawan Gandhi

In Paulmi & Harsh

So, have you started noting down these different styles? Yes or yes?

