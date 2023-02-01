Trisha Krishnan posted a picture on Instagram that sees her sitting besides a shy Thalapathy Vijay. The actress who is confirmed to be part of Thalapathy 67, captioned the lovely image as, "for those of you who asked, waited and wished…This one’s for you." FYI, this will be the fifth time Trisha will star alongside Vijay on the big screens. Thalapathy 67: Sanjay Dutt Joins Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Film.

Trisha Krishnan in Thalapathy 67:

