Firstly, here's wishing you a very Happy Valentine's Day and may you have a blast with your special one. The day that's filled with so much love is also a good time to cherish all our beloved celebrities and the amazing bond that they share. While Aishwarya-Abhishek will forever be our favourite and of course, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan too, today is the day when we look at the west. From Meghan Markle to Prince Harry to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, it's time we name our favourite and most stylish couples who are ruling the west. Valentine’s Day Date Outfit Ideas: Look like a Diva on Your Most Important 'Day of Love'.

Valentine's is the day to be celebrated with your loved ones and what better way to ring it than having a look at these adorable pairs. The more we say, the less it is about their chemistry and her sweet, adorable moments together often tug at our heartstrings. So, as we get ready to celebrate this special day, here's taking a look at some of the most stylish duos of H-town. Valentine’s Day 2021: From Romantic Dates to Gadgets Unique Gifts Ideas for Your Loved Ones to Celebrate February 14.

Blake Lively with hubby Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively - Ryan Reynolds (Photo Credits: Instagram)

George With Wife Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney - George Clooney (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Chrissy Teigen With Singer Husband John Legend

Chrissy Teigen - John Legend (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katy Perry with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry - Orlando Bloom (Photo Credits: Instagram)

John Krasinski With His Actress Wife Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt - John Krasinski (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Meghan Markle and Price Harry

Meghan Markle - Prince Harry (Photo Credits: Instagram)

One Of Hollywood's Power Couple - Jay Z and Beyonce

Beyonce - Jay Z (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Our Personal Favourite - Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While these couples will have a blast this Valentine's Day, you guys ensure you have too. And for some styling tips, you can always rely on them.

