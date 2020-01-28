Vasant Panchami 2020: Kajol Devgan, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Lend Some Yellow Hued Festive Style Inspiration!

Vasant Panchami Festive Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vasant Panchami or Saraswati Puja is a Hindu festival that is celebrated at the onset of the spring season. As per Hindu mythology, Goddess Saraswati. Is revered for her knowledge, wisdom, intellect, music and arts. The festival is commemorated by wearing yellow-hued ensembles that signifies the brilliance of nature and the vibrancy of life. Yellow is synonymous with the onset of spring and festive vibes of Vasant Panchami demand flaunting the bright hue of yellow. We have curated a lookbook of some of the most stunning yellow-hued ensembles from the celebrity closets of Kajol Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza and Varun Dhawan.

The bright yellow hue can elevate your style a notch higher, whether its an ethnic suit or a saree or a simple kurta for men. You can allow the hue to take center stage by keeping other elements of the look muted with a statement accessory to highlight. Here is a closer look at how to style the stunning yellow.

Vasant Panchami Festive Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi looked chic in a Pero ensemble teamed with a pair of juttis, earrings, wavy hair and subtle makeup. Shilpa Shetty Channels a Brilliant Ochre Obsession in an Alina Anwar Pantsuit!

Vasant Panchami Festive Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Juhi Chawla channels an elegant vibe wearing an Anita Dongre ensemble with delicate earrings, statement ring, soft curls and subtle makeup.

Vasant Panchami Festive Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dia donned a Sukriti and Aakriti white-yellow Anarkali suit with a pair of flats, wavy hair, statement earrings and subtle makeup. Saraswati Puja 2020: Wearing Yellow Colour Clothes is Considered Auspicious on Basant Panchami, Here's Why!

Vasant Panchami Festive Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vidya flaunted a mustard yellow-toned ensemble by Heritage Weavers featuring a bright violet-hued dupatta. She finished out the look with jhumkis, pulled back hair and subtle makeup.

Vasant Panchami Festive Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kajol chose an Astha Narang Anarkali suit with statement jewelry, sleek hair and subtle makeup.

Vasant Panchami Festive Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kajol looked radiant in a Manish Malhotra saree teamed with jewelry by Azotiique, a chic hairdo and minimal makeup.

Vasant Panchami Festive Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yet another Manish Malhotra saree, this time in stripes, Kajol channels yet another sleek vibe with this bright-hued look.

Vasant Panchami Festive Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Varun Dhawan effortlessly pulled off a kurta and white pajama set from Shiraz for a round of interviews for Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Vasant Panchami Festive Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Varun Dhawan got into the festive fervor for Ganesh Chaturthi by flaunting a Manish Malhotra creation – a lime yellow handcrafted thread embroidered art kurta with white pants.

So which of these celebrity-inspired styles did you love? Do let us know by dropping in a comment. Until then, stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for such wardrobe inspirations.