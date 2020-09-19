She is the official saree ambassador and a certified chameleon of all things traditional and stunning. But trust Vidya Balan to spruce things a bit, mix and match and do what she does the best - delight! She regaled us with her one-of-a-kind fashion arsenal for the digital promotions of her last release, Shakuntala Devi on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. Garnering bouquets for yet another earnest performance, Vidya's style shenanigans were helmed by her go-to stylist duo of Shounak Amonkar and Pranay Jaitley. A recent style of Vidya's featuring a perfect off-day tunic from designer Gopi Vaid caught our attention. The embroidered tunic with tassels in white was teamed up with relaxed fit pants and subtle glam.

Vidya, in her versatile career of many years, shunned and strode past the stereotypical Bollywood diva body image quite a long time ago. Being her own kind of beautiful, Vidya has always asserted her stark demeanour with aplomb and blends ethnicity with contemporary sensibilities. Vidya has carved a signature style that is innately sartorial and ups the vibe with statement jewellery, profound eye makeup and a bindi. Here's a closer look. Vidya Balan Dazzles With Yet Another Saree Gem, a Checkered Kanjeevaram Personifying Timeless Elegance!

Vidya Balan - Embroidery and Tassels

A white chanderi tunic detailed with intricate chidiya embroidery, paired with beautiful tassels by Gopi Vaid was teamed up with pants, vinyl strapped heels, subtle makeup, silver oxidized earrings and a statement ring. Side parted wavy hair completed her look. Vidya Balan Spins a Splendid Saree Story and Here’s Why It’s on Our Wishlist!

Vidya Balan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vidya Balan featured in and as Shakuntala Devi, a biographical film directed and written by Anu Menon who was also known as the 'human computer' along with Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh. The film is scheduled for a release on 8 May 2020.

