She is a bonafide saree slayer of Bollywood. She put the unerring saree on the celebrity style map at par with the western outfits at a time when her contemporaries still chose saree as occasional wear. Vidya asserts her stark demeanour that's highlighted by quashing the male-dominated stereotype of the hero-centric industry with the portrayal of strong-willed characters to championing positive body inclusivity, all with the often humbling, always attention garnering saree! The National Handloom Day saw Vidya pull out another gem from her seemingly endless pool of saree paradise. This time,a mustard toned Kanjeevaram saree was accompanied with a befitting makeup and hairdo.

Vidya has worked off her signature versatile charm with her newest release, Shakuntala Devi. She set the ball rolling with the first of its kind - e-promotions playing dress-up all whilst reigning in an impeccable neo-ethnic style with the stylist duo of Shounak Amonkar and Pranay Jaitley of Who Wore What When. Here's a closer look at her style. Vidya Balan Is Making the Most of Her Lockdown by Watching Old Movies with Family and Grooving on Evergreen Songs

Vidya Balan - Handloom Chic

A mustard Kanjeevaram saree featuring small pink checks all over was teamed with a plain matching blouse. The saree also had a fancy contrast butta border in pink and pure zari pallu with an intricate traditional design. Earrings, a centre-parted hairdo and subtle makeup completed her look. Vidya Balan to Sport Five Distinct Looks in Shakuntala Devi.

Vidya Balan in Kanjeevaram for National Handloom Day 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Starring in and as Shakuntala Devi, a biographical film directed and written by Anu Menon who was also known as the human-computer, Vidya will share screen space with Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh.

