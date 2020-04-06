When Athiya Shetty Was Easy-Breezy and Gave Us Our Next Vacation Ready Look!

Athiya Shetty in Hemant and Nandita jumpsuit (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We bear no qualms in admitting to being head over heels in love with this millennial's conscious engagement with her innately sartorial style game for the umpteenth time. Grasping the vibe is her easiest forte and Athiya notched up the ante with her easy style for the NGO Araaish's 75th show. Athiya Shetty took to an uber-chic and uber-stylish strappy Hemant and Nandita jumpsuit. A timeless piece and a perfect holiday style statement, we love how Athiya allowed the ensemble to garner the accolades all whilst keeping the glam game and accessory game to a bare minimum but poignant at the same time. All of 27, Athiya’s doe-shaped eyes, an enviable jawline, lithe frame and long tresses give any runway model a run for their money! A few films old, Athiya has tapped the chic girl vibe and carved a niche for herself by blending comfort with style with her fashion stylists Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar. She enjoys immense fandom, an Instagram following of 2.2 million being a worthy testimony.

Minimal chic and always relevant, Athiya keeps the fashion lovers and critics alike hooked to her style arsenal. Additionally, she strides with subtle confidence in tow and does her thing with an affable panache. Here is a breakdown of her summery chic look that will beat those Monday blues. Holy Chic! Athiya Shetty Looks Drop-Dead-Gorgeous in her Monochrome Separates by Kunal Rawal

Athiya Shetty - Easy Does It

A relaxed fit jumpsuit in blue and pink featuring details like smocking, strappy shoulders and flared legs was teamed with some stacked gold-toned bracelets and a wrist-watch. The ensemble was worth $ 495 (approximately Rs 37,000). Centre-parted wavy hair and subtle dewy glam completed her look. Athiya Shetty Posts a Selfie Wearing a Striped Tee! Here’s Why Her Obsession With the Lined Print Is Fabulously Chic!

On the professional front, Athiya Shetty was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.