A stunner that she is, Katrina Kaif had us all glued to her exclusive beauty line, Kay Beauty last year. The brand celebrated its first anniversary recently. Katrina took to the gram to share a beautiful picture, dressed in florals - a Gauri and Nainika dress thanking her #KayKommunity for the wonderful journey. A self-confessed recluse, Katrina has endeared us with her fashionable offerings all through these years. With Kay Beauty, she is intent on tapping the beauty side as well channelling that passion well! Aiding her varied fashion trysts are a strikingly tall, lithe frame, a gorgeous face coupled with a rare wit and charm along with the fact that she is one of those rare tinsel town divas to have retained an ultra-glamorous and chic fashion game. The lockdown saw her teaching us a thing or two on brushing up our beauty basics.

Florals for all seasons is always a good idea. Showcasing yet another floral moment, here's how Katrina looked. Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Malaika Arora - Who Nailed this Signature Manish Malhotra Saree Better?

Katrina Kaif - Floral Fabulosity

A pink and mustard V-neck pouf sleeved frilled short floral printed organza dress worth Rs.38,000 by Gauri and Nainika was paired off with wavy hair and subtle glam. Katrina Kaif Says It's Amazing to Be in Maldives for Shoot, Actress Hits the Beach in Great Mood.

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front Katrina was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat with Salman Khan. She will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s action film, Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. While Akshay essays the role of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad, Katrina will be seen essaying the role of his wife, Aditi Sooryavanshi. The film will be released on 27th March 2019.

