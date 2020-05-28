When Sridevi Taught Us a Thing or Two About Sass and All That’s in Vogue With This Flashy Photoshoot!

Sridevi for Vogue Photoshoot in 2013 (Photo Credits: Archives)

She carved her inedible presence on the archives of cinema and fashion like nobody else could! The late Sridevi’s affability, charm, grace and poise are always a class and sass apart. Her constants were sophistication and sensuality with understated elegance all at one perfect go. Additionally, she was blessed with a flawless complexion and her signature radiance is etched into our minds. As a fashion-conscious veteran, Sridevi never failed to perfect her versatile style moments with a stunning but subtle beauty game. A 26-year long hiatus saw her make a comeback in Gauri Shinde’s English Vinglish in 2012. She followed it up with the role of a strong, resilient and fierce mother in Boney Kapoor’s Mom in 2017. In 2013, the leading lifestyle magazine Vogue chose Sridevi as their muse and belted out a concept photoshoot. The aesthetically shot pictures show Sridevi playing a fashionable teacher and doling some fabulous moments whilst at it.

Sridevi's penchant for the six-yard is known to us but breaking the saree monotony and dabbling in a sassy photoshoot for Vogue, Sridevi showcased a rare versatility in her 40s. Walk down the memory lane with us as we reminisce some of the finest moments from this photoshoot. Happy Birthday, Manish Malhotra! Sridevi Kapoor’s Intangible Affair With Your Stunning Sarees Was Timeless Elegance Personified!

Sridevi is perched on a desk wearing an olive-toned dress with a dangerous plunge, a black lace lining and cinched at the waist with a black belt. Wavy layered hair, subtle glam and a stick in hand complete her look in this throwback image.

Sridevi for Vogue Photoshoot in 2013 (Photo Credits: Archives)

A metallic blue camisole is layered with a matching co-ord set of checkered blazer and shorts. A buffed-up side-swept ponytail, statement jewellery and subtle glam with a red handbag complete her look.

Sridevi for Vogue Photoshoot in 2013 (Photo Credits: Archives)

A bold red shiny latex dress was teamed with black heels, glasses, side-swept ponytail and subtle glam.

Sridevi for Vogue Photoshoot in 2013 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A pech-nude toned suit with coiffed hair and subtle glam completed her vibe in this throwback image.

Sridevi for Vogue Photoshoot in 2013 (Photo Credits: Archives)

A pale skirt set with a statement necklace and wavy hair completed her vibe.

Sridevi for Vogue Photoshoot in 2013 (Photo Credits: Archives)

Sridevi sports a multi-hued printed top tucked into a high waist black pencil fit skirt and layered with a shrug. Wavy hair and subtle glow accompany.

Sridevi for Vogue Photoshoot in 2013 (Photo Credits: Archives)

Sridevi is seen wearing a knotted white shirt with a candy-hued striped flare skirt. A sleek side-swept sleek ponytail and subtle glam complete the look. Janhvi Kapoor Shares a Throwback Picture with Sridevi on the Actress' Second Death Anniversary.

Sridevi for Vogue Photoshoot in 2013 (Photo Credits: Archives)

Personifying the virtues of beautiful, flawless, radiance and elegance– Sridevi Kapoor embodied all of this and much more! Defying age and striding with that signature flair of flamboyance, Sridevi was a certified style icon. This throwback photoshoot is a worthy testimony to her versatility. Sridevi is survived by her daughters Janhvi and Khushi and husband, Boney Kapoor.