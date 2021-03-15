Deepika Padukone was among the many attendees at Alia Bhatt's birthday bash on the night of March 14. The bash was hosted at her mentor, Karan Johar's residence and it was quite a glittery event. While Alia's beau, Ranbir Kapoor was missing from the scenario (due to COVID-19 treatment), Deepika was certainly the highlight of the night. She arrived looking like a diva and her hot white avatar was a show-stealer. DP's stylist, Shaleena Nathani was quick to add details about her look and we are glad to see this New York-based brand making it to her wardrobe. Deepika Padukone is Here to Give You Some Tips On How To Ace Your Street Style Game (View Pics).

Deepika's stunning white bodycon dress belonged to the house of Proenza Schouler. The unconventional neckline was the highlight of this midi dress and we loved the way Deepika nailed it with all her chutzpah. Pairing her outfit with her soft wavy hair, she took us back in time to relish the classic era of the 80s. Deepika kept her look otherwise very simple by pairing it with no jewellery, minimal makeup and oodles of sass. A clear winner from our end, what's your take on it? Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor's Obsession for Candy-Cane Fashion is Like a Merry Little Christmas Treat for Us (View Pics).

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we are certainly amazed by DP's newest fashion outing, do you think it's worth any hype? Is it classy enough for your taste or too basic and monotonous?

