Deepika Padukone is not your usual celeb who believes in dumping pictures on her Instagram handle. She likes to keep it organic, posting updates about things that matter to her the most. But that's not the case with her stylist, Shaleena Nathani. The stylist, who has been loyal to Padukone for years now is an ardent admirer and believes in sharing her work with all DP fans. Recently Nathani took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from Deepika's newest fashion outing and it most definitely had hit the bull's eye! Fashion Face-Off: Deepika Padukone for Chhapaak or Kajol Devgan for Tanhaji Promotions? Who Pulled the Sequined Saree Better?

Deepika is certainly nailing her street style game by pairing her Kanika Goyal outfit with a smart red Saint Laurent bag. The tie and dye jacket when paired with her black tank top and ripped jeans looked marvellous and the Padmaavat actress aced her game by accessorising it with a casual choker necklace. DP flaunted her well-toned midriff while also winning our hearts with her chic outfit for the night. Unlike her usual self, Deepika opted for a slightly bolder look and we are going gaga over it. Fashion Face-Off: Deepika Padukone or Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in Yanina Couture? Whose Bewitching Black Gown Was a Hoot?

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika is currently shooting for Shakun Batra's next with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Post which she has Prabhas' next, Siddharth Anand's next with Hrithik Roshan and Madhu Mantena's Mahabharat. The actress is also awaiting the release of '83 with hubby Ranveer Singh wherein she plays the role of Kapil Dev's wife, Romi Bhatia. With such stellar appearances and a bag full of amazing projects, we are certain that she's gearing up to rule another decade in Bollywood.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2021 09:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).