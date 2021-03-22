Neha Dhupia's unabashed fervour and an impeccable sense of style sees her rarely skipping a beat. She rolls with unusual silhouettes, chunky accessories, bold hues and tricky fabrics all finding a worthy spot in her ever evolving and ever enchanting wardrobe. It's inspiring to see how she has worked out styles that flatter her frame immensely and has developed a keen knack to delve into a fashion arsenal that's a far cry from that of her peers and contemporaries. All of her reckoning fashion moments are conceptualized by the stylist duo, Gurleen and Sukhmani. As a poster girl for all the curvaceous women out there, Neha is a certified fashion icon for many Indian women with a shared love to dress sassily and unconventionally while having fun! As a gang leader on MTV Roadies, Neha stirs up an avalanche of sassy styles. This time around, she gave those edgy styles a break and opted for a more feminine charm as a mentor for Miss India festivities. A one shoulder Gaurav Gupta pale pink gown was accompanied by nude glam and textured waves. Neha Dhupia Is Feisty and Fiercely Feminine in a Flaming Red Masaba Gupta Creation!

Neha Dhupia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Neha was last seen in Devi, a suspense drama short-film directed by first-time director Priyanka Banerjee featuring alongside Kajol, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Shruti Haasan. Devi depicts nine women from distinct stratas of society who are forced into a sisterhood owing to circumstances in which they are compelled to share their stories of abuse. She is also seen as a Gang Leader in MTV Roadies.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2021 12:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).