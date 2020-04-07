Yo or Hell No? Nushrat Bharucha in Rudraksh Dwivedi Pink Dress – View Pics

It was Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that catapulted the demure looking Nushrat Bharucha to fame. With a strong screen presence and a silent demeanour to boot, Nushrat has embarked on making a poignant point with her fashion game. Her classic cute looks, a petite frame and a warm smile endear this quintessential industry outsider immensely. Not the one to shy from experimenting with styles, Nushrat takes on risque styles with a certain boldness. Her evolving style arsenal features a whole lot of neo-ethnics, bold embellishments, racy cuts, contemporary silhouettes and chic ensembles. But Nushrat also brings in with her elements of sass and oomph. Nushrat Bharucha had taken to a pink vibe with a short dress by designer Rudraksh Dwivedi. Subtle glam and sleek hair completed her look.
Here is a closer look. When Nushrat Bharucha Turned Into a Modern Traditionalist, Non-Conformist Bride for the Wedding Affair Magazine!
Nushrat Bharucha - Pink Fever
The dress featured a plunging neckline, statement sleeves and embellished detailing on the shoulder. Vinyl strapped heels, sleek centre-parted hair and signature nude glam coupled with delicate studs completed her look. Nushrat Bharucha Channels a Desi Glam to Exotic Charm, We Are HOOKED!
On the professional front, Nushrat will be seen in Chhalaang, an upcoming social black comedy film directed by Hansal Mehta starring alongside Rajkummar Rao scheduled for a release on 12 June 2020 worldwide. She will also be seen in Hurdang, a romantic love story set in the backdrop of the student agitation of 1990 in Allahabad, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt alongside Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.