Yo or Hell No? Nushrat Bharucha in Rudraksh Dwivedi Pink Dress – View Pics

It was Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that catapulted the demure looking Nushrat Bharucha to fame. With a strong screen presence and a silent demeanour to boot, Nushrat has embarked on making a poignant point with her fashion game. Her classic cute looks, a petite frame and a warm smile endear this quintessential industry outsider immensely. Not the one to shy from experimenting with styles, Nushrat takes on risque styles with a certain boldness. Her evolving style arsenal features a whole lot of neo-ethnics, bold embellishments, racy cuts, contemporary silhouettes and chic ensembles. But Nushrat also brings in with her elements of sass and oomph. Nushrat Bharucha had taken to a pink vibe with a short dress by designer Rudraksh Dwivedi. Subtle glam and sleek hair completed her look.

Nushrat Bharucha - Pink Fever

The dress featured a plunging neckline, statement sleeves and embellished detailing on the shoulder. Vinyl strapped heels, sleek centre-parted hair and signature nude glam coupled with delicate studs completed her look. Nushrat Bharucha Channels a Desi Glam to Exotic Charm, We Are HOOKED!

Nushrat Bharucha in Rudraksh Dwivedi for an event (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Nushrat will be seen in Chhalaang, an upcoming social black comedy film directed by Hansal Mehta starring alongside Rajkummar Rao scheduled for a release on 12 June 2020 worldwide. She will also be seen in Hurdang, a romantic love story set in the backdrop of the student agitation of 1990 in Allahabad, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt alongside Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.