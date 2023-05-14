Veer actress Zareen Khan celebrates her birthday on May 13. Once tagged as Katrina Kaif's lookalike, Zareen never really liked this comparison. While she's missing from the big screen scenario for quite some time now, we are glad for her Instagram is always updated. And that helps us understand what's going on in her life. Besides working on and sharpening her acting skills, Zareen has also been amping up her wardrobe, one appearance at a time. And it's time we highlight a few of her best avatars. Zareen Khan Reveals She Met Salman Khan On Set Of Yuvraaj As A Fan And Was Cast In Veer.

From a stunning evening gown to chic separates, Zareen has registered some of the most stunning looks under her name. We have been following her fashion journey and we must say, it's worth all your time. The lady is busy picking some charming designs that would instantly strike a chord with all the girls next door. Her personal sense of styling is very casual and easy on your eyes which is why, she's always so delightful to see. One look at her Instagram account and you are convinced that she loves fashion, just like most of us. To elaborate on this, let's check out some of her most stunning looks. Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele Movie Review: Zareen Khan and Anshuman Jha’s Gender-Less ‘Love Story’ Passes Muster (LatestLY Exclusive).

Black Never Disappoints

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zareen Khan 🦄🌈✨👼🏻 (@zareenkhan)

So Charming

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zareen Khan 🦄🌈✨👼🏻 (@zareenkhan)

She's Killing It

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zareen Khan 🦄🌈✨👼🏻 (@zareenkhan)

Love for Prints

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zareen Khan 🦄🌈✨👼🏻 (@zareenkhan)

Spring Ready

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zareen Khan 🦄🌈✨👼🏻 (@zareenkhan)

Red Hot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zareen Khan 🦄🌈✨👼🏻 (@zareenkhan)

Boss Lady

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zareen Khan 🦄🌈✨👼🏻 (@zareenkhan)

Happy Birthday, Zareen Khan!

