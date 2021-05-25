Deadpool 2 actress Zazie Beetz celebrates her birthday on May 25 and we have our own ways of celebrating it. Zazie, a Primetime Emmy Award nominee is a brilliant actress obviously but she also has a great sense of styling. Zazie's red carpet appearances are delightful, ones that would compel you to keep cheering for her. For someone whose choices are bold and eclectic, Beetz likes to make an impact with her statement attires. Her fashion shenanigans rarely disappoint and she often leaves us impressed with her #ootd and #ootn. Bullet Train: Brad Pitt’s Upcoming Outing Will Feature Stunts Performed by the Star Himself.

From picking a funky, colourful gown for her red carpet appearances to slaying in a classic little black dress, her choices range from being whimsical to subtle. Her infectious laughter is her accessory that she picks with all her outfits and willingly flaunts it like her armour. Zazie likes being zazzy all the time and her appearances, though not blingy are loud and captivating. On the occasion of Beetz's birthday, we take a look at some of her best fashion attempts from the recent past. Zazie Beetz Unsure About Domino’s Return in ‘Deadpool 3’.

In Valentino

In Thom Browne

In Rosie Assoulin

In Rodarte

In Christopher Kane

In Chloe

In Chanel

Zazie Beetz is often termed as the breakout star these days and she's here to rule Hollywood. From her hit series Atlanta to sharing the screen space with Brad Pitt in an assassin thriller, she's everywhere and the year ahead looks promising for her. Well, we can't wish for anything other than that. We hope she has an amazing day ahead and that she continues making such stunning appearances in future. Happy Birthday, Zazie Beetz.

