Given her father's love for watches, there was an inevitability about Alana's Hadid's journey into the industry.

But it was her feelings for one brand, VANNA, that ensured her ambition became a reality.

"I love what VANNA is doing," says Alana. "They're bringing the ability to be a watch collector to those who don't have hundreds of thousands of dollars. People want something that's high quality and beautiful without breaking the bank."

Her affection for watches began after she was the recipient of an heirloom from her father: a stunning double-faced watch from the 1930s that was notable for its rarity.

"My family were refugees. That's a small piece of my family. The watch was more concealable jewelry so it was easier to get out. My grandfather gave it to my father and he gave it to me."

Watches often have a special place within families; precious timepieces that have been passed down for generations and even centuries.

Usually a male-dominated industry, Alana was particularly attracted to VANNA as it is the only watch brand to be owned and manufactured by women.

"The designs are innovative but finding out VANNA is a female-founded company was incredible," adds Alana. "And this is really coming full circle, because I hope, later on, I can pass my VANNA watch to my daughter."

VANNA has now released 100 limited edition and numbered watches in collaboration with Alana.

Each watch's dial is manufactured from natural Tiger’s Eye and Mother of Pearl crystals, and features a Sapphire crystal.

Known as a stone of protection, Tiger's Eye may also bring the wearer good fortune, and has the power to focus the mind and help us to resolve issues objectively and unclouded by emotions.

Nacre, also known as Mother of Pearl, is an organic composite material that creates the iridescent visual effect attributed to pearls. It is secreted by mollusks to produce their shells, and is known for its strength and resilience. Mother-of-pearl shells are also regularly associated with attracting prosperity.

Often known as the "wisdom stone", Sapphire is said to have the power to release mental tension, dispel depression and unwanted thoughts, facilitate meditation, calm the mind and provide mental clarity.

The VANNA x Alana Hadid watches are available from July 30th at 10am PT.