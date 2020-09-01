New Delhi, Ferns N Petals, a pioneer in online gifting launched a wide range of herbs and medicinal plants. The brand is taking conscious calls in launching gift options that are absolutely beneficial in the current times. The medicinal plants are an essential source of medicines and play a crucial role in improving the overall health. Plant lovers can check out the collection and place the order online to avail the medicinal care these herbs and medicinal plants offer. With the current situation going on, Plants are being considered as one of the top gifts.

Giloy, Bhringaraj, Patharchatta, Tulsi, and Aloe Vera are the popular herbal plants offered by Ferns N Petals. These plants are generally known for a number of health benefits, such as prevention of cardiovascular diseases, decreasing blood pressure, reducing the symptoms of asthma, and lowering the risk of cancer. Giloy plant is known for its immunity boosting properties.

Apart from medicinal plants, they offer a variety of air-purifying plants, indoor plants, outdoor plants, Vastu plants, succulents, etc. The plants make great décor elements to add greenery and fill any space with beauty and positivity. Also, they make healthy gift options that keep growing with time and care. Customers can buy plants online from Ferns N Petals for home décor or sending as a gift to their loved ones on occasions like birthday, anniversary, housewarming party, Christmas, and Diwali.

Speaking about the launch of herbs & medicinal plants, Udyat Gutgutia, Category Manager- Plants, Ferns N Petals, said “The top things that the pandemic has taught us, is the importance of health and being kind to our loved ones. Keeping it in mind, Ferns N Petals has launched a range of herbs & medicinal plants, which would make the perfect gift for your health-conscious friends. Customers can choose gifts from our collection of Aloe Vera, Giloy, Tulsi & other medicinal plants. Known for their medicinal properties, these plants are a must for anyone concerned about themselves or their loved one’s immunity and health. Additionally, as most of us now spend more time at home than ever before, plants provide much-needed greenery and add a touch of nature to our work-from-home setup.

About the Company

Ferns N Petals having pioneered the concept of flowers and gifts in the country, today has become a driver of marketplace innovation and a contributor in local economies. Started with a single store in 1994 in Delhi, the company has been in the present business for more than 25 years now and has completely changed the entire landscape of online gifting. Leading the floral and gifting industry with 350 outlets across 120 cities, pan India, and offices in Dubai and Singapore, Ferns N Petals is consciously foraying into small towns and every nook and corner of the world to mark its presence.