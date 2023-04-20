April 20 of every year is an important date for marijuana enthusiasts across the world as the day is being commemorated as ‘World Weed Day’ or ‘4/20 Day’. Since marijuana is still illegal in many countries, 4/20 or 420 is both a celebration and a protest against what some people see as too strict marijuana legislation. Events are typically hosted, and participants work to raise awareness of the marijuana legalisation movement. Happy 420 Day Funny Memes & Jokes: Hilarious 4/20 Posts Are Taking over Social Media as Netizens Get 'High' on Humour.

What is 4/20 Day?

Every year on April 20th, weed day is observed. It is the fourth month, and the date is frequently written as 4/20, related to the cannabis culture. It carries meanings that date back to the 1970s.

Why is 4/20 Associated With Marijuana?

The 4/20 date is the subject of numerous theories. Steven Hager, a former editor of the marijuana-related news source High Times, has one of the credit hypotheses.

He claimed in an interview that a tradition established by certain high school students in the 1970s gave rise to the holiday. A group of adolescents in California smoked marijuana every day at 4:20 PM, according to Hager.

As word of the ceremony spread, the number 420 came to stand for marijuana use. Eventually, 420 was changed to 4/20 for calendar reasons, and the holiday was established.

There may be various interpretations of the idea behind what 4/20 stands for. However, mostly people view the day as an opportunity to promote the legalisation of the herb or to celebrate its adoption by more countries. 420 History: Why This Day and Date Is Synonymous with the Cannabis Culture? Know the History of Weed Day.

Further, while marijuana is illegal in India, a sizable number of people take it to the streets in the US and other countries on this day to mark the occasion. In some aspects, 4/20 is observed as a joint holiday by smokers and nonsmokers.

(Note: Latestly in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to stress on the fact that marijuana usage continues to be an offence in India, regardless of marijuana laws in other countries.)

