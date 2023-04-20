Every year on April 20th, people commemorate World Weed Day. To honour the herb, marijuana smokers meet on this day, hosts parades and other various other programmes. Typically, events are arranged, with participants attempting to raise awareness of the marijuana legalisation movement. Meanwhile, hilarious memes and jokes have erupted on Twitter as netizens observes the 4/20 Day. 420 History: Why This Day and Date Is Synonymous to the Cannabis Culture? Know the History of Weed Day.

4/20 Memes Takes Internet By Storm

Was Stonehenge really a giant weed grinder?? Ancient Astronaut theorists say YES!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 HAPPY 420 TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/XQOeNUvaD5 — IAmCain🖕GOP in '23 (@itooamcain) April 20, 2023

Do Not Forget!

It is 420 Eve 😏 Do not forget to put out plenty of Nugs and cookies for the Snoop 😎😂😅 pic.twitter.com/YIhaVnDMDK — Author Susan Isabella Sheehan (@author_ssheehan) April 20, 2023

Classic Cheech and Chong

GM LeGenDs 🔥🌿💪 HAPPY 420 EVERYONE!! ❤️‍🔥 Enjoy some classic Cheech and Chong! 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/pqTMbjEBWT — TEXAN WHALE 🐳 (@Texan_Whale) April 20, 2023

A Customary Musk Meme

Starship launching on 4/20 increases its chance of success by 69%! pic.twitter.com/Mo7bGB7o8J — 💸💸💸 (@itsALLrisky) April 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)