Agni Nakshatram 2025 will begin on May 4 and go on till May 28. An annual observance in Tamil tradition, Agni Nakshatram marks the time when the temperatures are expected to soar further as the Sun transits through the Krittika (Agni) star. The celebration of Agni Nakshatram is focused on offering prayers to Lord Murugan. This 25-day observance coincides with Kathiri Veyil and is marked with various observances and celebrations. As we celebrate Agni Nakshatram 2025, here is everything you need to know about this observance, how to celebrate Agni Nakshatram and more. Agni Nakshatram 2025 Start and End Dates: All About the Annual Festival of Tamil Nadu Dedicated to Lord Murugan Also Known as Agni Natchathiram.

When is Agni Nakshatram 2025?

Agni Nakshatram 2025 will begin on May 4 and will go on till May 28. This 25 day observance is believed to hold immense spiritual importance for devotees. While starting new ventures during Agni Nakshatram is considered to be inauspicious, the time is dedicated to offering prayers to Lord Murugan and seeking their blessings.

What Is Kathiri Veyil, the Hottest Period in Tamil Nadu?

Kathiri Veyil, also known as Agni Nakshatram in some parts of India, refers to the peak summer period marked by intense heat and dry weather, especially in Tamil Nadu and other southern states. It typically occurs when the Sun transits through the star Krittika (or Agni Nakshatra), symbolising a time of scorching temperatures, reduced humidity, and heightened discomfort. Traditionally believed to be the hottest and most challenging time of the year, Kathiri Veyil is associated with health concerns like dehydration, heatstroke, and fatigue. As a result, people are often advised to stay indoors, stay hydrated, and avoid strenuous activity during this period. It is also considered an inauspicious time for starting new ventures or performing major rituals.

Significance of Agni Nakshatram

Agni Nakshatram celebration is dedicated to showcasing the unwavering faith and dedication towards Lord Murugan. On the occasion of Agni Nakshatram, thousands of devotees often gather at prominent temples of the almighty like Palani, Tiruttani, and Tiruchendur to mark the occasion. Agni Nakshatram celebration is seen to be the most prominent at Palani Murugan temple. Despite the sweltering conditions of Kathiri Veyil, the festival reminds devotees of their inner strength and the enduring presence of Lord Murugan in their lives.

While we know that the duration of Agni Nakshatram is considered to be the hottest time of the year, the unwavering devotion of people makes the celebration of Agni Nakshatram most prominent. We hope that the Agni Nakshatram 2025 celebration helps you get closer to the Almighty. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Agni Nakshatram 2025!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 04, 2025 08:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).