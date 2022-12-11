Akhurtha Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 will be observed on Sunday, December 11. The Chaturthi will start on December 11 at 4:14 pm and will end on Monday, December 12 at 6:48 pm. Every month on the Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha, devotees observe a fast for Lord Ganesha. This fast is known as Sankashti or Sankat Hara Chaturthi fast and is an important day for the devotees of Lord Ganesha. The Krishna Paksha Chaturthi that falls in the Margashirsha month of the Hindu calendar is known as the Akhurtha Sankashti Chaturthi. As you worship Lord Ganesha on Akhurtha Sankashti Chaturthi 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of wishes and greetings that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this auspicious day via WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Akhurtha Sankashti 2022 Date, Puja Vidhi and Shubh Muhurat: Know All About How To Perform Puja, Vrat Rituals and More on This Auspicious Day.

On this day, Durga Peetha and Akhurath Maha Ganpati are worshipped. People chant Ganpati mantras and worship him sincerely in the morning and evening. It is believed that all the pain and suffering can be eliminated by observing this fast, and one can achieve peace and harmony in life. Observing a fast on this auspicious day devoted to Lord Ganesha, here is a collection of Akhurtha Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 wishes and greetings that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this auspicious day via WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Lord Ganesha devotees observe an early morning bath on this day and wear clean clothes. They conduct a Nirjala fast, where they avoid eating or drinking anything. Those unable to observe Nirjala fast eat fruits and milk products. After worshipping Lord Ganesha in the evening, they eat Sabudana Khichdi. Wishing everyone a Happy Akhurtha Sankashti Chaturthi 2022!

