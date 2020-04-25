Akshaya Tritiya 2020 Wishes in Bengali: WhatsApp Sticker, Akshay Tritiya Greetings, GIF Images and Messages to Send Ahead of the Festival

Akshaya Tritiya Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

The auspicious festival of Akshaya Tritiya is almost here. Akshaya Tritiya 20202 will be celebrated on April 26. Also known as Akha Teej, the day is highly auspicious and holy for people belonging to the Hindu communities. Akshaya Tritiya is believed to bring good fortune and success to everyone. Some purchase Gold; others may host a new beginning in their lives, the festival revolves in good luck and prosperity. However, this year’s celebration will be different from previous years. In the wake of the pandemic, the country is under lockdown in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus. People will observe the festival at home. You can send Akshaya Tritiya 2020 wishes and greetings to your near ones. We bring you the latest collection of Akshaya Tritiya 2020 wishes in Bengali, Facebook greetings, messages and images to wish ‘Shubho Akshay Tritiya.’ In addition, we have also got you the direct link to download Akshay Tritiya 2020 WhatsApp Stickers to send messages on this day, along with beautiful GIFs that will add the festive charm to your chat.

The celebration of festivals have been redefined, and the recent outbreak of coronavirus have increased the usage of social media. The virtual celebration is a thing now. To contain the spread, all kind of gatherings are being engaged in video calls, and festival celebrations are no less. People look for messages and greetings to share online ahead of the events. For Akshay Tritiya 2020, here we bring you a beautiful and meaningful collection of messages in both Bengali and English that you can send through WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media means. Akshaya Tritiya 2020 Messages in Marathi: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Facebook Photos and Greetings to Send on Auspicious Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shubho Akshaya Tritiya

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shokolke Akshaya Tritiyar Antarik Priti O Shubhechha.

How to Download Akshay Tritiya 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

For all the festivals, WhatsApp has dedicated some super cool stickers for its users. To celebrate Akshaya Tritiya 2020, you can find festival WhatsApp stickers at the Play Store app or click HERE to download directly.

We hope that the above messages and Akshaya Tritiya wishes in Bengali will be useful to you. Stay home, stay safe and celebrate virtually. We wish you, a very happy Akshay Tritiya.