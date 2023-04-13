Ambedkar Jayanti is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Indian politician and social reformer Dr. BR Ambedkar. It is also known as Bhim Jayanti. B R Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1892. Therefore, Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated every year on April 14. In India, this day is also known as Equality Day, as he always raised issues concerning economic and social discrimination against the Dalits and oppressed communities. As you observe Ambedkar Jayanti 2023, we at LatestLY have curated a collection of rangoli designs that you can try as you celebrate the important day. Ambedkar Jayanti Images & Bhim Jayanti Wallpapers for Download Online: Send Happy Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti Banners, Quotes and Greetings.

Dr. Ambedkar was instrumental in drafting the constitution of India and hence is also known as the 'Father of the Indian Constitution.' He was popularly known as Babasaheb. He was India’s first independent law minister and the principal architect of the Indian constitution. On this day, people remember him for his dedication to educating the oppressed, improving their economic standing, and fighting for the issues of the untouchables. You can try a collection of rangoli designs on Ambedkar Jayanti 2023, remembering Babasaheb on his 132nd birth anniversary. Simple Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Portrait and Drawing To Pay Homage on Bhim Jayanti.

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti Special Rangoli

Bhim Jayanti Rangoli Designs and 'Jai Bhim' Images

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti Rangoli Designs

Dr BR Ambedkar Portrait and Rangoli Design Video

Beautiful Ambedkar Jayanti Rangoli Designs

Bhimrao Ambedkar was born into a poor Mahar family and belonged to a lower-caste community. He converted to Buddhism and inspired many other lower-caste people for the same. He also bought the reservation system in India for the lower caste and died in his sleep on 6 December 1956 in Delhi. Wishing everyone a Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2023!

