Ambedkar Jayanti, also known as Bhim Jayanti, is observed every year across India on April 14. The special day is commemorated in memory of Dr BR Ambedkar, known as the ‘Father of the Indian Constitution’ and marks his birthday. Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, and his birthday is also referred to as 'Equality Day' in some parts of India. This year, India will celebrate Dr BR Ambedkar’s 132nd birth anniversary. Ambedkar was a social reformer, lawyer and political activist who is deeply remembered for his contributions to drafting the Indian Constitution and for standing up for the rights of Dalits and the downtrodden. As we celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti 2023, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. Ambedkar Jayanti Images & Bhim Jayanti 2023 HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Send Happy Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti Banners, Quotes and Greetings.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2023 Date

Ambedkar Jayanti 2023 or Bhim Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, April 14

Ambedkar Jayanti History

The first birthday of Babasaheb Ambedkar was publicly celebrated on April 14, 1928, in Pune. The day was marked by Janardan Sadashiv Ranapisay, an Ambedkarite and social activist. Ranapisay started the tradition of Babasaheb's birth anniversary or Ambedkar Jayanti. Ambedkar Jayanti is a public holiday in more than 25 states and union territories of India.

Ambedkar passed his matriculation in 1907 and then pursued BA honours in economics and political science from Elphinstone College. He enrolled in Columbia University, New York for the Master of Arts and got his PhD in economics in 1927. In 1916, he took admission to the Bar Course at Gray's Inn along with this, he also did another doctoral thesis in economics from the London School of Economics. Ambedkar was a master in 64 subjects and was proficient in 11 languages. 18,000 Notebooks Used To Make Babasaheb Ambedkar's Portrait in Mosaic Art Form in Maharashtra Ahead of Ambedkar Jayanti 2023.

Ambedkar Jayanti Significance

BR Ambedkar is an important figure in the history of India. He headed the committee that drafted the Indian Constitution, which was adopted on January 26, 1950. Ambedkar Jayanti is an important day for the Dalits, Adivasis, labour workers, women, and also those who embraced Buddhism. Ambedkar Jayanti processions are carried out by his followers at Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai and Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur. On this day, the President, Prime Minister and leaders of major political parties pay homage to the statue of Ambedkar at the Parliament of India in New Delhi. Large numbers of people visit local statues commemorating Ambedkar in procession with a lot of fanfare.

