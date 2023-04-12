Ambedkar Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on Friday. Also referred to as Bhim Jayanti, Ambedkar Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar on April 14 every year. He was the father of our constitution, a Dalit leader who made key contributions to end caste-based discrimination and a celebrated jurist and economist. Born Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, he was later referred to as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Bhim Jayanti 2023 celebrations are sure to be filled with various key events. People are bound to share Happy Ambedkar Jayanti wishes and messages, BR Ambedkar Quotes & Sayings, Bhim Jayanti 2023 greetings, Ambedkar Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status PIctures with family and friends. Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: Supreme Court Announces Holiday for Birth Anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar on April 14.

Dr BR Ambedkar was one of the most well-educated and knowledgeable men in India in the 1920s; having graduated from Elphinstone College, University of Bombay, he went on to study economics at Columbia University and the London School of Economics and received doctorates in 1927 and 1923. He was known for his insightful journal publications, open and clear campaigning and negotiation and played a key role in advocating for the social freedom of Dalits. Babasaheb's book, Annihilation of Caste, continues to be one of the most insightful and intriguing books that capture the topic of caste-based discrimination in our country with utmost clarity. April 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Get Full List of Important Dates in the Fourth Month.

Under Babasaheb's leadership, millions of Dalits and Bahujans found the path to a brighter and better future. Dr BR Ambedkar aimed to build a secular, just country that offered equal opportunities to all. And it was these key attributes that he based the Indian constitution. As we prepare to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti 2023, here are some Happy Ambedkar Jayanti wishes and messages, BR Ambedkar Quotes & Sayings, Bhim Jayanti 2023 greetings, Ambedkar Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status PIctures that you can post online to increase awareness about the work of Dr Ambedkar and initiative conversations on various key subjects that he advocated for.

Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Ambedkar Jayanti, Let's Pledge To Stand Against Discrimination and Fight Inequality.

Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ambedkar Jayanti Is a Reminder for Us That We Are Also the Children of This Country and We Must Fulfil Our Duties Towards the Country. Let Us Honour the Hard Work and Sacrifices of the Man Who Gave Us the Indian Constitution.

Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: He Was the Man Who Fought Against Discrimination and Oppression. He Was the Epitome of Confidence and Dedication. Here Is Wishing You All a Very Happy Ambedkar Jayanti.

Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Will Always Inspire Us To Dedicate Our Lives to Making Other People's Lives Better. Warm Wishes on Ambedkar Jayanti.

Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dr BR Ambedkar Was a Firm Believer in Equality and Fraternity. Let Us Continue To Follow His Ideas. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti.

Ambedkar Jayanti is a public holiday in over 25 states and union territories across India. His followers often organise special processions on a significant day at Chaitanya Bhoomi in Mumbai and Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur. The key leaders of our country pay respect to Dr Ambedkar on this day. The celebration of Bhim Jayanti is a simple reminder of the vision that Dr Ambedkar had seen for the betterment of the Dalit and Bahujan community in India. And it is more crucial than ever to educate oneself about this subject and spread the thoughts, aspirations and teachings of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on this day. Happy Bhim Jayanti 2023!

