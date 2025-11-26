Anti Obesity Day is focused on encouraging people to understand the increasing risks of obesity becoming a public health hazard. Anti Obesity Day celebrations are primarily marked in India, and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. The observance of Anti Obesity Day was initiated by the Indian Wellness brand - VLCC. The observance is mainly focused on raising awareness about the real health risks that often come with obesity and encouraging people to ensure they have a healthy lifestyle overall.

As we mark Anti Obesity Day 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Anti Obesity Day and its importance.

When Is Anti Obesity Day 2025?

Anti Obesity Day 2025 will be marked on November 26. The annual observance was first observed in 2001 and was initiated by the Indian wellness brand VLCC. The adoption of Anti Obesity Day on November 26 slowly also spread to other GCC countries. The essence of this celebration was to highlight the risks of obesity and encourage people to address it.

Anti Obesity Day 2025 Theme, Significance

Every year, the observance of Anti Obesity Day is focused on different themes that helps people to have a more uniform and cohesive conversation about the condition. Anti Obesity Day 2025 theme is “Changing Systems, Healthier Lives.” The idea is to encourage making systemic changes in one’s life to ensure that obesity does not have a long-standing impact on your health and well being. In addition to this, the anti-obesity initiative by VLCC has also included organising health camps, mass counseling sessions, and talk-shows with health experts, besides extensive media interactions, and dissemination of special literature on obesity.

As we prepare to celebrate Anti Obesity Day it is important to also remember to do so respectfully. While there are health risks of obesity, people often tend to confuse this with people being generally plus sized. You can be a plus sized person with good health and an overall active lifestyle. You can also be non-obese and still have some very serious health issues. It is important to address this generally to ensure the observance does not turn into a fat shaming drive online.

However, it is more important than ever now, when people have been turning to drugs like GLP-1 to merely lose weight and fit into the societal standards of “ideal body”. And we hope that this Anti Obesity Day you remember the difference between raising awareness about the condition and shaming people who are actually healthy and happy in their own size.

