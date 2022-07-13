Asalha Puja is a Theravada Buddhist festival which is observed on the full moon of the month of Asadha. This year it will be observed on Wednesday, July 13. Asalha Puja is also known as Dhamma Day. The day celebrates Buddha’s first sermon, the sermon in the deer park at Sarnath. In this sermon, he set out to his five former associates the doctrine that had come to him following his enlightenment. As you observe Asalha Puja 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Netizens Share Wishes, HD Images Of Lord Buddha And Spiritual Sayings On Twitter To Mark The Buddhist Festival

The various schools and traditions of Buddhism revolve around the central doctrine of four noble truths. These four noble truths are: there is suffering(dukkha), suffering is caused by craving(tanha), there is a state (nibbana) beyond suffering is caused and craving, and finally the way to nirvana is via the eightfold path. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them on Asadha 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Asalha Puja or Dhamma Day 2022 Date & Significance: Know Lord Buddha’s Four Noble Truths, History, Rituals of Asanha Bucha Falling on Ashadha Purnima.

T minus 1 day to Full moon🌕Āsālha Pūjā, July 13. On this day, 2565 years ago, the #Buddha delivered His first sermon, the Dhammacakkappavattana Sutta on "setting the wheel of #Dhamma in motion" to the 5 ascetics🙏. pic.twitter.com/9QnbARpZ7o — tikkhapaññā (@tikkhapanna) July 12, 2022

Lord Sakyamuni Buddha teaching the first sermon "The Four Noble Truths (Ariya Saccani)" to the Five Kaundinya Brothers in Deer Park (Sarnath). Happy Dhammacakkappavattana Of Lord Buddha / The Setting in Motion Of The Wheel Of The Dharma (Asalha Puja) Day!!! pic.twitter.com/ev3xGa1CtZ — Transformers (@dangyoensim) July 12, 2022

Today Asalha Puja Day. Asalha Puja is a Theravada Buddhist festival which typically takes place in July, on the full moon of the month of Āsādha. It is celebrated in Indonesia, Cambodia, Thailand, Sri Lanka.#AsalhaPuja #buddism #sajaikumar pic.twitter.com/I3XcinyFfu — Sajai Kumar (@SajaiKumar9) July 13, 2022

On Asalha Puja, people donate offerings to temples and listen to sermons. It is celebrated majorly in Indonesia, Cambodia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Laos, Myanmar and in countries with Theravada Buddhist populations. People wish their family and friends by sending them messages on various social media platforms. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them Asalha Puja 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone a Happy Asalha Puja 2022!

