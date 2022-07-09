Ashadhi Ekadashi is observed on the eleventh day of the lunar fortnight, also called Shukla Paksha. Ashadhi Ekadashi 2022 will be celebrated on July 10, Sunday. On this day, people practice Ekadashi Vrat and pray to resolve all their pain and problems. They also decorate Lord Vishnu's idol and provide offerings like betel leaf, nut, sandalwood, fruits and flowers. During the vrat, devotees adorn their houses with beautiful rangoli designs and patterns that mark their auspicious day in the most delightful manner. So, take some inspiration from Ashadhi Ekadashi 2022 rangoli designs that we present to you below. Ashadhi Ekadashi 2022 Wishes & Shayani Ekadashi Greetings: Lord Vishnu HD Images, Wishes, Devshayani Ekadashi Messages and SMS To Celebrate the Eleventh Lunar Day of Bright Fortnight.

Ashadhi Ekadashi is also known as Devshayani Ekadashi. Devotees of Lord Vishnu believe that the Palanhar drives into the state of Yogic sleep only after four months. Therefore, the name Devshayani came into existence where 'Dev' means Lord Vishnu and 'Shayani' means resting. Ekadashi also marks the beginning of the Chaturmas period, which consists of Shravan, Bhadrapad, Ashwin and Kartik months. Celebrated as the most significant Ekadashi Vrat, devotees indulge in prayers and chants of Lord Vishnu and perform traditions to pray for a peaceful, prosperous and happy life. A ghee lamp is lit to worship the idol of Vitthal Rukmini as well. Ashadhi Ekadashi is all about celebrating the day in the most lively and colourful manner. Scroll down to get Vitthal Rukmini rangoli images and beautiful patterns for Devshayani Ekadashi 2022. Ashadhi Ekadashi 2022 Date in Maharashtra: Know Shubh Muhurat, Devshayani Ekadashi Beliefs, Vrat Traditions and Significance of Celebrating the Lunar Month Festival

Ashadhi Ekadashi 2022 Rangoli Designs

Beautiful Vitthal Rangoli Patterns for Ashadhi Ekadashi

Special Rangoli Designs for Devshayani Ekadashi 2022

Vitthal Rukmini Rangoli Designs to Adorn Your House

Creative Patterns to Draw on Ashadhi Ekadashi 2022

These beautiful rangoli designs can definitely be the best source of beautifying your house and adding colours to your festive day. Celebrate Ashadhi Ekadashi 2022 by practicing soulful traditions and marking the day of joy in a dedicated yet vibrant style.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2022 10:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).