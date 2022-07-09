Ashadhi Ekadashi, also known as Shayani Ekadashi, Devshayani Ekadashi, Maha-Ekadashi and Hari Shayani Ekadashi, occurs during the Shukla paksha or waxing phase of the moon on the Hindu lunar month of Ashada. According to Hindu Calendar, Ashadhi Ekadashi 2022 falls on Sunday, July 10. The holy festival commemorates the beginning of the sacred Chaturmas period consisting of Shravan, Bhadrapad, Ashwin and Kartik maas. The devotees celebrate Maha-Ekadashi by worshipping Lord Vishnu. It is believed that Lord Vishnu goes into slumber in Ksheersagar, the cosmic ocean of milk on Shesh Naga, for a holy period of four months known as Chaturmas. God Vishnu gets up from sleep on the day of Prabodhini Ekadashi, the eleventh day of the bright fortnight in the Hindu month Kartik. Sawan Month 2022 Festivals List: From Raksha Bandhan to Shravani Mela; Check Full List Hindu Festivals Celebrated During Shravan Maas.

Shayani Ekadashi is often regarded as the holiest of all Ekadashi days by Hindus, especially the Vaishnava denomination, who consider Lord Vishnu as the supreme God. This Ekadasi is observed as Toli Ekadasi in South India. Tapta Mudra Dharana is performed on the festival day, which is the practice of stamping mudra or seal with the symbol of Srihari Vishnu on the body. To mark the Maha-Ekadashi festival on Ashada month, we have created a compilation of greetings, messages, HD images, quotes, SMS and wishes below.

Happy Ashadhi Ekadashi 2022 Messages

Ashadhi Ekadashi 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let's Worship Lord Vishnu and Seek His Blessings on The Auspicious Day of Ashadi Ekadashi.

Devshayani Ekadashi 2022 HD Images

Ashadhi Ekadashi 2022 SMS (File Image)

Wallpaper Reads: As Lord Vishnu Begins His Four-Month-Long Meditation, Let Us All Head in the Direction of Perpetual Peace and Glee. Happy Ashadhi Ekadashi.

Happy Maha-Ekadashi Greetings

Ashadhi Ekadashi 2022 Greetings (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Vittala Vittala Vittala, Hari Om Vittala! Wish You a Very Blissful Ashadhi Ekadashi 2022.

Hari Sayani Ekadashi Wishes

Ashadhi Ekadashi 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Facebook Status Reads: The One Who Fasts on Ashadhi Ekadashi and Worships Lord Vishnu With Utmost Devotion Attains Several Spiritual Benefits.Happy Devshayani Ekadashi.

Devshayani Ashadhi Ekadashi 2022 SMS

Ashadhi Ekadashi 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Telegram Photo Reads: Wishing You a Very Happy Devshayani Ekadashi. May There Be Tranquility and May We Get Blessed by Lord Vishnu.

The day begins with devotees taking a bath early in the morning, followed by offering flowers, betel leaves, supari and fruits to the idol of Lord Vishnu. Thousands of devotees also take a holy dip in the Godavari River on the day and pay obeisance to Lord Rama at Kalaram temple located in the Panchavati area of Nashik city in Maharashtra. It is believed that those who observe this Ekadashi are blessed with peace and happiness.

