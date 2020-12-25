New Delhi, December 25: December 25 is the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. This day is also observed as Good Governance Day in India. Born in Gwalior on December 25, 1924, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader served at the premier position for three times between 1996 and 2004. Good Governance Day 2020: Know Date, History & Significance of the Day Celebrated to Mark the Birth Anniversary of Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The BJP stalwart, who passed away in August 2018 due to age-related illness, was known for his remarkable governance. It is, therefore, hardly a matter of surprise that despite two years after his death, Vajpayee’s quotes remain as popular as ever. Here are some of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s most famous quotes:

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Quote: If India is not secular, then India is not India at all.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Quote: We have ended hunger, but now we have to end famine.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Quote: Our Aim is as high as the endless sky, but we should have a resolve in our minds to walk ahead, hand-in-hand, victory will be ours.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Quote: You can change friends but not neighbours.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Quote: Our nuclear weapons are meant purely as a deterrent against a nuclear adventure by an adversary.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Quote: Terrorism has become a festering wound. It is an enemy of humanity.

In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi government declared that Vajpayee's birthday would be observed as Good Governance Day. In 2015, he was conferred the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, by the President of India, Pranab Mukherjee.

