New Delhi, December 24: India celebrates Good Governance Day every year on December 25. The day on the birth anniversary of Late Former Prime Minister of India and BJP veteran Atal Bihari Vajpayee, as a mark of reverence and tribute towards one of the most loved political leader of the country. In 2014, the central government lead by PM Narendra Modi established Vajpayee's birth anniversary as the Good Goverance Day with the motive to create awareness among the people about accountability of Government and governance. Various progarmme are held across the country to mark the occasion.

On December 23, 2014, Atal Bihari Vajpayee along with Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya (posthumously) were declared as recipients of India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna. Following the announcement, the Modi government at the centre held that the birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister would be henceforth commemorated annually in India as Good Governance Day. It was declared to be a working day for all government officials and employees throughout the country.

The main significance of the celebration is to create awareness about the government's commitment for providing a transparent and accountable administration in the country. It aims to enhance the welfare and betterment of the people. The day is also celebrated to highlight the importance of good governance in the growth and development of the country. It encourages active participation of citizens of the country in government's functioning and governance process.

In 2019, central government launched the 'Good Governance Index' on the occasion of Good Governance Day. It is a uniform tool across States to assess the Status of Governance and impact of various interventions taken up by the State Government and UTs. Tamil Nadu bagged the first position in the composite ranking for good governance index last year, followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka, according to data provided by the Personnel Ministry.

