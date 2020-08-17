One need not be involved in agriculture to know how much cattle play an important role in the profession. Cows and bulls are no less than wealth for any farming community. Respecting and honour these cattle animals a festival of Bail Pola is observed every year. This year Bail Pola will be marked on August 18. Also called as Pola this festival is prominently celebrated in Maharashtra. Other states like Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka also have certain celebrations. For those celebrating in Maharashtra, we have got a special collection of Bail Pola 2020 messages in Marathi, along with wishes and images. Scroll on to find beautiful images, wallpapers and greetings of Bail Pola 2020.

On the day of Bail Pola, farmers give a bath to their cattle and allow them to rest all day. They also decorate their bulls for the occasion. A puja is performed of the cattle and the whole family seeks blessings of the cattle. They are also given special grains today. The entire day is dedicated to the cattle and respecting them for their hard work and service. People also exchange Bail Pola messages and greetings with one another. They specifically look for Bail Pola wishes in Marathi which is why we have made a nice collection of it here. Scroll on to find latest Bail Pola 2020 messages, images, greetings and quotes all for free download. Maharashtra Bendur 2020 Wishes and Bail Pola HD Images For Free Download Online: Share WhatsApp Stickers, Bail Pola Facebook Greetings and Messages to Celebrate the Day.

Message Reads: शिंगे घासली बाशिंगे लावली,

माढूळी बांधली मोरकी आवळली.

तोडे चढविले कासरा ओढला

घुंगरूंमाळा वाजे खळाखळा

आज सण आहे बैलपोळा..

पोळ्याच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा…

Message Reads: Bail Pola Chya Tumha Sarvanna Hardik Shubhechha

Message Reads: आला आला रे बैल पोळा गाव झालं सारं गोळा, सर्जा राजाला घेऊनी सारे जाऊया राऊळा. बैल पोळा सणाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा

Message Reads: Nako Lavu Faas Baliraja Aaplya Gala, De Vachan Amhas Aaj Dini Bail Pola. Bail Pola Chya Hardik Shubhechha

We hope our collection of Bail Pola messages, images and greetings help you with the wishes of this festive day. Have a lovely and safe celebration. LatestLY wishes all its readers Happy Bail Pola 2020!

