Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, is a famous Islamic festival that falls in the twelfth and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar. It is also known as Bakrid in many states. Muslims celebrate both Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha with friends and family. The dates of Eid keep changing each year, but Eid al-Adha is observed almost two months after Eid ul-Fitr. While Eid ul-Fitr 2022 was celebrated on May 3, people will be observing Bakrid 2022 on July 10, Sunday. When Is Eid al-Adha 2022? Get To Know Bakra Eid or Bakrid Traditions, Origin and Significance of Celebrating the Islamic Festival.

As Eid al-Adha 2022 inches closer, it's essential that people must know about the significance of this Muslim festival. But there are times when there's confusion about the difference that both Eid al-Adha and Eid ul-Fitr uphold. Don't worry. We've come to your rescue as you can scroll down to learn about the exact difference between the two Islamic festivals and the traditions that follow.

Difference Between Eid al-Adha and Eid ul-Fitr

Eid al-Adha

'Eid' means 'fest' or 'feast' in English, while 'Adha' means 'sacrifice'. So the 'Feast of Sacrifice' is observed in the same month when many Muslims perform their Hajj pilgrimage. Considered the holier of the two festivals, Eid al-Adha is marked to commemorate Ibrahim's obedience act and his willingness to follow Allah without any questions.

On this day, people dress in new clothes, visit the local mosque after sunrise for communal prayers and wish Eid Mubarak to their relatives. Animal sacrifice, or Qurbani, hold special significance among the other traditions when Muslims sacrifice animals to remember the story of Ibrahim and Ismail. Bakrid is marked with a feeling that encourages personal sacrifices and sharing the wealth with the needy to follow the path of Ibrahim. He showcased the sense of immense sacrifice after giving up his son's life and inspired people to give up on personal and material desires. This big festival is sometimes referred to as "Salty Eid" as most of the traditional dishes that are consumed are mainly savoury and not sweet. Biryani is one of the most famous Eid foods that's prepared with Indian spices, meat and rice.

Eid ul-Fitr

This day marks the end of the month of Ramzan (dawn-to-sunset fast), when Muslims wait for the new moon sighting to celebrate the end of their fasting period. Originated by the Islamic prophet Muhammad, Eid ul-Fitr falls during the month of May on the Gregorian calendar. Eid ul-Fitr or Eid al-Fitr is known to have been initiated in Medina after Muhammad migrated from Mecca. The 'festival of breaking fast' is celebrated with full zeal and fervour as it's the time to rejoice with family and friends to mark the festive day.

A special prayer called salat is performed in a large hall which is followed by people attending sermons when the imam leads the prayer and asks for mercy and forgiveness for all the devotees across the world. Food remains the central tradition of the festival as families cook delicious cuisines to express their gratitude to Allah for showering strength and perseverance to the people during the fasting month. Having something sweet on this day is a custom which leads to people informally calling it "Sweet Eid". Sheer Khurma is one of the many staple sweet dishes of the festive day.

While there are some significant differences between Eid al-Adha and Eid ul-Fitr, both the festivals remain substantial for all Muslims worldwide. Eid al-Adha 2022 will begin on July 9, Saturday and will end on July 10, Sunday. Eid Mubarak!

