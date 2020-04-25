Basava Jayanthi 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings And Lord Basavanna Quotes to Share on Basaveshwara's Birthday

Basava Jayanthi Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Basava Jayanthi is a Hindu festival observed by followers of Lingayatism. Basava Jayanthi marks the birth anniversary of Lord Basavanna, a 12th-century poet and philosopher who was the founding saint of the Lingayat sect. As per the Hindu calendar, the birthday of Lord Basaveshwar usually falls on the third day of Vaisakha month as per the Hindu calendar. The date of Basav Jayanti changes from year to year. Basava Jayanti 2020 falls on April 25. As we observe Basava Jayanti 2020, we bring to you WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS and messages to celebrate the day. Share these sayings by Lord Basavanna on this auspicious day.

Basavanna is the founder of Lingayatism and his birthday is observed as the commencement of a new age, which is called Basavanna era or Basaveshwar era. Lingayats are majorly present in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra. On Basava Jayanti 2020, share these thoughts of Lord Basavanna with your near and dear ones.

"Never Lose Heart While Pursuing the Path of Trust. Live a Principled Life." Lord Basavanna.

"Don’t Treat Me Like a Stranger. Regard Me As Thy Man Alone. Consider Me As None but Thy Son. O Lord, Kudala Sangama." Lord Basavanna.

"Live Morally. Do Not Aspire for Other’s Wealth, Women and God." – Lord Basavanna.

Happy Basava Jayanti!

"My Actions Go One Way, Another Way My Speech! Look, Lord, There Is No Trace of Purity in Me! Where Action Fitting to the Word Is Found, There, Truly, Lord Kudala Sangama Dwells." – Lord Basavanna

Basavanna was born in the 12th century in Bagewadi to Madaras and was Madalambe. He spent his childhood in Kudalasangama and married Gangambike. His wife Gangambike was the daughter of Bijjala’s prime minister. He was invited to become the chief minister Bijjala and was also a great poet, social reformer and philosopher. He started spreading social messages on social prejudice through his poems.