Happy Basava Jayanti 2021! The 12th-century poet, philosopher, and social reformer Lord Basaveshwara's birth anniversary is celebrated as 'Basava Jayanti majorly in the state of Karnataka. He was the founding saint of the Lingayat sect and to celebrate the day. He was also known for establishing spiritual democracy in the 12th century, called ‘Anubhav Mantapa’. The era starting from his birth year is also called the Basava era in the state. He is known to fight against the caste system and rituals in Hinduism. His teachings and preachings go beyond all boundaries and are universal and eternal.

Vaishakh Shuddha Tritiya i.e. Akshaya Tritiya is when Basaveshwar was born in 1105. His work in the fields of religion, society, philosophy, literature, politics is revolutionary. Basaveshwar established Lingayat Dharma from Mangalvedhya and came to Shravanabelagola and Basavakalyan in Karnataka to spread Dharma. The Lingayat community considers Basaveshwar to be the incarnation of Shivavahan Nandi. He was known as Basav, Basavanna, Basavarai. Here are some of the best Basava Jayanti HD Images, HD wallpapers, Basava Jayanti status, Lord Basaveshwara HD photos, Basava Jayanti wishes in Kannada, Basava Jayanti 2021, Basava Jayanti quotes, Basava Jayanti banner, Basava Jayanthi 2021 WhatsApp Stickers, and more.

Message reads: Never lose heart while pursuing the path of trust. Live a principled life.

Message reads: Don't treat me like a stranger, Regard me as Thy man alone, Consider me as none but Thy son, O Lord, Kudala Sangama. - Lord Basavanna

Message reads: Listen, O lord of the meeting rivers, things standing shall fall, but the moving ever shall stay. - Lord Basavanna

Message reads: Wish you all a Happy Basava Jayanti!

Basavanna WhatsApp Stickers

On the occasion of Basava Jayanti, you can also send your greetings through stickers and images. Download special Lord Basavanna WhatsApp Stickers and send your greetings for the day. WhatsApp stickers make it easier to convey wishes and greetings with just a click.

Guru Basavana advocated a new way of life in which the divine experience was the center of giving equal opportunities to all candidates irrespective of gender, caste, and social status. The cornerstone behind his movement was a firm belief in a universal concept of God.

