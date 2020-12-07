Bhairava Ashtami or Bhairava Jayanti is a holy day commemorating the fearful manifestation of Lord Shiva, one of the principal deities of Hinduism. This year Bhairava Ashtami celebrations take place on December 7. It is celebrated on the eighth lunar day (ashtami) in the fortnight of the waning moon (Krishna paksha) in the Hindu month of Margashirsha. This religious festive day is known by other names like Bhairavashtami, Kala-Bhairava Ashtami and Kala-Bhairava Jayanti. On this day, people seek more information about Lord Bhairava and also exchange his photos along with good wishes and messages. Lord Bhairava is a fierce and powerful manifestation of Lord Shiva and is associated with violence and annihilation. On Bhairava Ashtami 2020, we tell you more about Him. Shiv Tandav Stotram by Kalicharan Maharaj at Bhojpur Temple is Giving Netizens Goosebumps (Watch Full Video).

7 Interesting Things About Lord Bhairava

1. Bhairava is a manifestation of Lord Shiva's wrath. As per a legend, when Trimurti Gods Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva (Mahesh) were discussing on superiority it led to a debate. Shiva instructed his ganor Bhairava to cut off one of Brahma's five heads. It thus instilled a fear about Lord Bhairava.

Bhairava-Ashtami-2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

2. Bhairava or Kala Bhairava is considered as the protector of all directions.

3. Bhairava is said to represent Supreme Reality or Supreme ruler of time of The Universe.

Bhairava-Ashtami (Photo Credits: File Image)

4. Bhairava is also said to have his eight manifestations, called Ashta Bhairavas. They guard and control the eight directions.

5. Bhairava is revered by Hindus and Jains and is widely worshipped in not only India but also in Nepal. Tamil Nadu has the largest number of Bhairava temples in India.

Lord Bhairava (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

6. Worshipping Kala Bhairava is said to dispel darkness from one's lives and also reduce their enemies. He also protects the devotees from greed, lust and anger.

7. A devotee is said to be freed of sin and the fear of death by observing Bhairava Ashtami.

Kalabhairav-Jayanti-2020-Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

These are some of the interesting facts and legends associated with Kala Bhairava which you may have not known. On Bhairava Ashtami, devotees keep a fast along with an all-night vigil with prayers and reading of his tales. On this auspicious occasion, we wish Lord Bhairava's blessing be with you.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2020 08:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).