Happy Boxing Day 2020! The day celebrated on December 26 after Christmas and Boxing Day is a holiday celebrated the day after Christmas Day aka December 25. It is said to be the second day of Christmastide and has evolved considerably in the past years. The holiday was celebrated way back in time to celebrate the day after Christmas with house helps and the poor in the society by giving them gifts. However, now it has become majorly a shopping holiday very similar to Black Friday.

Traditionally, Boxing Day used to be a day off for servants who received a special Christmas box from their masters. They would then go and share the boxes with their families and loved ones. servants would also go home on Boxing Day to give Christmas boxes to their families.

The day is celebrated as Saint Stephen's Day in Ireland and the Catalonia region of Spain. Also, in European countries like Hungary, Germany, Poland, and the Netherlands, Boxing Day is celebrated as a second Christmas Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Welcome This Boxing Day With High Energies and Let Us Be Grateful to Everyone Around Us for Making This a Wonderful Celebration. Best Wishes on Boxing Day to You!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Boxing Day Is All About Making a Sweet Gesture Towards the Employees Who Are Like Your Family. Warm Wishes to All Our Staff on This Special Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: It's Not Just a Day to Celebrate. It’s a Day to Spread Love and Bring a Smile to the Faces of Your Loved Ones. Happy Boxing Day!

For many people, Boxing Day is all about the food leftovers! All the extra food prepared on Christmas is cherished on Boxing Day where some even exchange leftovers or give it to the people in need of food.

