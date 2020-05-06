Buddha Purnima 2020 Messages in Hindi: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Vesak Day GIF Greetings, Quotes, SMS to Send on Buddha Jayanti

Buddha Purnima 2020 (File Image)

Buddha Purnima is celebrated to commemorate the birthday of Lord Gautam Buddha. The birth anniversary of Lord Buddha is held on a full moon as per the Buddhism Calendar in the Hindu Month of Vaisakh. Buddha Purnima 2020 date falls on May 07 this year in India, and it is the 2582nd birth anniversary of Lord Buddha. Buddha Purnima is mainly celebrated in East Asian countries. In India and across the globe, the Buddhist community celebrates the festival and enlighten the world with the teachings of Buddha. Given the presence of social media in our lives be it Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Twitter, people wish each other over these platforms whenever there is a festival. And on Buddha Purnima 2020 people will exchange messages. Below we have listed some Buddha Purnima 2020 wishes, Buddha Purnima 2020 messages and Buddha Purnima 2020 greetings. Buddha Purnima 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Vesak WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, GIFs & SMS to Celebrate Gautama Buddha’s Birthday.

Lumbini (which is now part of Nepal) is regarded as the birthplace of Gautam Buddha. It is said that at the age of 29, Buddha left his family and began his quest for enlightenment. It is believed that Gautam Buddha passed away at the age of 80 at Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh. Hindu communities consider Buddha to be the ninth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Happy Buddha Jayanti 2020 Wishes in Advance: WhatsApp Stickers, Vesak Greetings, HD Images, SMS and Messages to Share Ahead of Gautama Buddha's Birthday.

Buddha Purnima WhatsApp Message in Hindi Reads: Buddha Ke Dhyan Mein Magna Hain, Sabke Dil Mein Shanti Ka Vaas Hai, Tabhi Toh Yeh Buddha Purnima, Sabke Liye Itni Khaas Hai. Buddha Purnima Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Buddha Purnima WhatsApp Message in Hindi Reads: Sukh Aur Dukh Jeevan Ke Rang Hain, Sab Sahi Hai Agar Shraddha Sang Hai, Bhagwan Buddha Ke Dhyan Mein Malang Hain, Happy Buddha Purnima Kahne Ka Yeh Naya Dhang Hain, Buddha Purnima Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen!

Buddha Purnima WhatsApp Message in Hindi Reads: Buddham Saranam Gacchami, Dhamma Saranam Gacchami, Sangham Saranam Gacchami!

Buddha Purnima WhatsApp Message in Hindi Reads: Sach Ka Saath Dete Raho, Acha Socho Acha Kaho, Prem Dhara Banke Baho, Aapke Liye Buddha Purnima Shubh Ho! Buddha Purnima Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen!

Buddha Purnima WhatsApp Message in Hindi Reads: Dil Mein Nek Khayal Ho, Aur Honthon Par Sache Bol, Buddha Purnima Ke Avsar Par, Aapko Shanti Mile Anmol. Buddha Purnima Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen!

Buddhism communist commemorates the celebrations by paying a visit to common Viharas. Followers of Buddhism give up non-vegetarian food for the day and mostly have ‘Kheer’, which is also distributed among people. Gautam Buddha is regarded as one of the greatest teachers of mankind, and his teachings are impactful among the followers of Buddhism.