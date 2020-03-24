Chaitra Navratri 2020 Images & Navdurga HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Navaratri With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings to Celebrate The Festival of Maa Durga

Navdurga Image (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Navratri is one of the most significant festivals in India. Out of the four Navratris celebrated in India today, Chaitra Navratri is a significant one. Chaitra Navratri falls in the Hindu month of Chaitra which coincides with March or April in the Gregorian calendar which will be observed on March 25. As the festival approaches, we have compiled a list of Navadurga photos and images to celebrate the Hindu festival. The list includes Navdurga HD Images, Maa Dura Photos and Wallpapers for free download online. It also includes WhatsApp Stickers and GIF greetings to send your friends and family. In Hinduism, Navadurga is nine manifestations of the goddess Durga. It is worshipped during Navratri where each of the nine forms is worshipped respectively for each night. Chaitra Navratri 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS and Messages to Send on the Hindu Festival.

The nine forms of Goddess Durga are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Kaalratri, Katyayani, Mahagauri and Siddhidhatri. During Chaitra Navratri, devotees fast and worship nine forms of the Goddess. People perform pujas at home and offer fruits, milk, flowers and different kinds of prasad as an offering. Chaitra Navratri starts from March 25, 2020, and will end on April 2, 2020. The Ashtami falls on April 1st, while Ram Navami would be celebrated on April 2, 2020. Here are photos and images of Maa Durga to send on Navratri. Chaitra Navratri 2020 Dos and Don'ts: 10 Important Things to Keep in Mind During Nine-Night Festival to Seek Blessings From Maa Durga.

