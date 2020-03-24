Chaitra Navratri 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS and Messages to Send on the Hindu Festival

Happy Chaitra Navratri Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Navratri is one of the most significant festivals in India. Every year, four Navratris are celebrated in the country of which Chaitra Navratri and Sharad Navratri are important ones. Chaitra Navratri falls in the Hindu month of Chaitra which coincides with March or April in the Gregorian calendar. As Chaitra Navratri will be observed on March 25, we have compiled a list of wishes and messages to send your friends and relatives. It also includes Chaitra Navratri WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook greetings, GIF Images, SMS, wishes and messages. Chaitra Navratri 2020 Dates: Know Significance of Worshiping Goddess Durga During Nine Day Navaratri Festival.

During Chaitra Navratri, devotees observe fast and worship nine forms of Goddess. People perform pujas at home and offer fruits, milk, flowers and different kinds of prasad as an offering. Chaitra Navratri starts from March 25, 2020, and will end on April 2, 2020. The Ashtami falls on April 1st, while Ram Navami would be celebrated on April 2, 2020. Meanwhile, here are Chaitra Navrati wishes, messages and greetings to send your near and dear ones. Chaitra Navratri 2020 Dos and Don'ts: 10 Important Things to Keep in Mind During Nine-Night Festival to Seek Blessings From Maa Durga.

Chaitra Navratri Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Happy Chaitra Navratri WhatsApp Message: May You Find Happiness, Health and Prosperity in This Coming Year. Wishing You a Blessed and Happy Chaitra Navratri.

Chaitra Navratri GIF Image!

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Chaitra Navratri Facebook Greetings: May This Occasion of Chaitra Navratri Bring Into Your Life New Hopes, New Opportunities and New Challenges to Make It a Prosperous One.

Chaitra Navratri 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Chaitra Navratri WhatsApp Message: On the Occasion of Chaitra Navratri, May All Your Problems Tone Down and All Your Opportunities Brighten Up.

Chaitra Navratri GIF Image!

Chaitra Navratri 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Happy Chaitra Navratri Facebook Greetings: I Wish the Best of Fortune, the Best of Health and the Best of Life for You…. I Wish the Choicest Blessings of Durga Maa….. Wishing a Very Happy Chaitra Navratri.

Chaitra Navratri WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant-messaging platform, people also use the medium to send festival greetings and birthday wishes. You also download Chaitra Navratri WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it your loved ones. We wish everyone a Happy Chaitra Navratri and hope you celebrate it with your family.